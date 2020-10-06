Luca Corberi Quits Racing After Wild Meltdown During FIA World Karting Championship

Italian karter Luca Corberi has announced his intention to never to race again after his meltdown during Sunday's FIA World Karting Championship threatened the wellbeing of his fellow racers. Corberi shared a long post on Facebook where he apologised for his actions while also writing that it is better for the community that he parts ways with racing for life.

Luca Corberi throws bumper at opponents after exiting race; Watch

The 23-year-old Italian racer let frustration get the better of him after he crashed out of the FIA World Karting Championship at South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy, after colliding with one of his opponents during the ninth lap. Corberi then proceeded to pull the bumper off his kart before waiting along the track for the incoming traffic. He then threw the bumper on the track, hoping to hit fellow driver Paolo Ippolito. Ippolito was one of the karters in the collision that led to Luca Corberi's exit from the race.

Karting driver Luca Corberi got mad at a race and then this happened. Should be a ban for life. pic.twitter.com/ofVoSif6fJ — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

The footage of the incident was captured by the trackside cameras, which later resulted in massive outrage against the 23-year-old. However, Luca Corberi's outburst did not end there. After the race concluded, the Italian entered the parc ferme - the post-race parking spot for racers - only to tackle Paolo Ippolito to the floor. Corberi then went on to punch Ippolito before the two were separated by other racers.

Karter Luca Corberi continues to vent his anger after the kart race. Somebody arrest this guy. (via @EstagiariodaF1) pic.twitter.com/R9Kuk2VI4G — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

Luca Corberi now faces a lifetime ban from the FIA for his ill-advised actions that could have gone horribly for the other racers. FIA president Felipe Massa said on Sunday that Corberi's actions were "unacceptable" and he will face the consequences for the same.

While Corberi is due for an FIA investigation, the Italian karter reflected on his mistake which pretty much signalled the end of his racing career. He posted a long message on Facebook on Monday, writing he was deeply upset at his actions. "I'd like to apologise to the motorsport community for what I've done. There are no excuses to explain why I've done such a disgraceful act. This has been something I've never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won't be seen by anybody else in the future."

Luca Corberi revealed he requested the sporting judges to take his licence away for his mistake. "After the race, once I've been called by the sporting judges, I've asked them to take my licence away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes, but as they showed me, they don't have the power for doing it, it's written in the international rules, so please, don't be against them, they were just doing their work in the best way they could."

Luca Corberi has apologised on social media. He added: 'I’ve decided to don’t take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life.' pic.twitter.com/Oymrkslx0Q — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 5, 2020

Image Credits: FIA Karting Championship YouTube)