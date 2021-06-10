LUD Vs DL Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Liqui Moly Handball Bundesliga

Eulen Ludwigshafen and SC DHfK Leipzig are set to collide against each other in the league stage match of the Liqui Moly Handball Bundesliga at GETEC Arena. The match starts at 10:00 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here is our LUD vs DL Dream11 prediction, LUD vs DL Dream11 team.

LUD vs DL game preview

Eulen Ludwigshafen are currently 17th on the table after playing 33 games so far. The team has registered 10 wins, 20 loss while three matches ended in a draw. The team will be heading into the match on the back of a win against TuSEM Essen in the previous fixture. They lost the game 29-27, and will carry on the winning momentum in this game.

Das Fernduell im Abstiegskampf geht in die nächste Runde! 🔥 Wem drückt ihr heute Abend die Daumen❓👍 #LIQUIMOLYHBL #Handball pic.twitter.com/0KXuXLAfas — LIQUI MOLY HBL (@liquimoly_hbl) June 10, 2021

SC DHfK Leipzig on the other hand, are eight on the points table. They have played 33 games in which the team has registered 17 wins and losing 13 games while three matches ended in a draw. The team played their previous match against Bergischer HC and went on to win the contest 27-25. Both teams will be oozing with confidence after the previous win and will look to win this game to climb up the points table. This should be a good contest to watch.

LUD vs DL player record

For Eulen Ludwigshafen, the performance from Hendrik Wagner and Pascal Durak has been excellent so far. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming game and guide them to victory. On the other hand, SC DHfK Leipzig will look up to Philipp Weber and Lukas Binder who have done well for the team so far and the duo will be expected to keep up the performance in the upcoming game as well. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

LUD vs DL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Joel Birlehm

Defenders: Philipp Weber, Gregor Remke, Hendrik Wagner

Forwards: Martin Larson, Lukas Binder, Daniel Wernig

LUD vs DL Dream11 prediction

As per our LUD vs DL Dream11 prediction, DL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LUD vs DL player record and as a result, the LUD vs DL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LUD vs DL Dream11 team and LUD vs DL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Liqui Moli HBL / Twitter