Luis Robert Flaunts Love For Naruto, Decks His Lamborghini With Anime Characters

Anime has its fan following across the globe, and there seem to be popular names who are a fan of the Japanese animation genre. Major League Baseball star Luis Robert also seems to be a big fan of anime, and Naruto in particular. The athlete seems to love Naruto so much that he decked his Lamborghini themed like the characters of the series.

As per a report on TMZ, Luis Robert got his Lamborghini covered in a Naruto wrap. The baseball star seems to be living his stylish on-field persona off-field too as per his latest gesture.

Luis Robert's decks Lamborghini in Naruto theme

Robert is said to be a big anime fan, which was the main factor that prompted his decision. For turning his luxury into a Naruto-themed car, the 24-year-old contacted the Auto Firm's and Alex Vega in South Florida. As per the report, not only is the car now tricked out with images of the characters of the popular show, it also glows in the dark. The hood has images of Naruto and Sasuke on it. His Lamborghini is priced at $1 million. The revamp has cost Robert $10,000.

Robert is not the only fan of Naruto. Another athlete to showcase the love for Naruto was basketball layer, Zion Williamson. The athlete had worn a Naruto-themed jacket and shoes in the past. Mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya too has shown love for the character in the past. For the unversed, Naruto is a Japanese manga series created in 1995 and traces the story of a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki. Later, it was adapted for TV to two shows, Naruto that ran from 2002 to 2007 and Naruto: Shippuden that ran from 2007 to 2017. The characters are also a part of video games. Meanwhile, Luis Robert hails from Cuba and arrived in the USA to make a career in baseball. He plays for the Chicago White Sox in the Major League Baseball. He has been associated with the league since 2020. He has been contracted with the team since 2017. However, it was only in 2020 that he made his debut for the team.

Image: Instagram/@luisrobertm56