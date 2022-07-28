The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad kicked off on Thursday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the mega event. The competition is slated to take place from July 28 to August 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where the best chess players from all over the world have arrived to participate. The opening ceremony began with some incredible performances from artists, including Lydian Nadhaswaram, who put on an inspiring piano show to leave everyone awestruck.

Lydian played multiple songs on his piano including the theme songs of Harry Potter and Mission Impossible. Lydian played the songs simultaneously, leaving everyone present at the indoor stadium surprised. People including superstar Rajnikanth and Viswanathan Anand were seen clapping and cheering for Lydian, who played the hair-raising composure for a couple of minutes. Among those who were seen cheering for Lydian was former world champion, Viswanathan Anand.

#LIVE: At the 44th International Chess inauguration in Chennai, piano recital features notable movie themes. Tune in to watch, as PM Modi inaugurates the mega event here - https://t.co/GXAUVNpl2s… pic.twitter.com/dR8NMGQcb8 — Republic (@republic) July 28, 2022



Superstar Rajinikanth, who arrived at the event with his daughter Aishwariya, was also seen cheering for Lydian when he was playing the special composition of Harry Potter and Mission Impossible theme songs.

This is the first time in history that India is hosting the Chess Olympiad. The 44th Chess Olympiad was originally slated to take place in Russia, but after Moscow launched an unjustified war on Ukraine in February, it was moved to India

Chess Olympiad Opening Ceremony

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries.

The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns.

A special dance-song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess", was screened. An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram.

With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium. 'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered.

Image: Republic