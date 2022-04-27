Madappa Leads Men Section; Avani Enjoys Share Of Women's Lead In Asiad Golf Trials

Viraj Madappa shot a fine four-under 68 in the second round to move into a four-shot sole lead in the men's section, while amateur Avani Prashanth fired eight-under 64 to enjoy a share of the women's lead with Jahanvi Bakshi at the Asian Games Golf Trials here on Wednesday.

With 16 men fighting for two available berths among men and 11 women battling for one spot, the fight has been intense and aggressive.

Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma among men and Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik have already been selected for the Asian Games to be held later this year in Hangzhou, China-based on their world ranking.

Avani (74-64), the brightest amateur who represented India at the Augusta National Women's Amateurs earlier this month, began with five birdies from the first and went on to compile a superb eight-under 64 to get to six-under 138 and share the top spot with Jahanvi (69-69).

Avani, who had an improvement of 10 shots from her first-round score, had an incredible nine birdies against just one bogey, which ironically came on the Par-5 ninth.

Madappa, whose sole Asian Tour win came at this very course in 2017, started from the 10th and had four birdies and one bogey in his first five holes. Overall, he had six birdies against two bogeys.

Following Madappa is Karandeep Kochhar, who added a second straight 69 with six birdies against three bogeys.

Tied second with Kochhar was Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-70). Sandhu was going great with four birdies and no bogey in his first nine. He was then hit by four bogeys in a space of five holes between third and seventh, though there was one birdie in between. He ended with two pars and kept his hopes of making it to the Asian Games alive.

Overnight co-leader Veer Ahlawat had a rough second round with one-over 73 after a first-round 66. At five-under 139 he was fourth, while Rashid Khan (68-73), a former Asian Games silver medallist as an amateur in the team event in 2010, was tied fifth with Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa (72-69).

Udayan Mane (71-71), who played at the 2014 Asian Games and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was tied-seventh with Kshitij Naveed Kaul (69-73) and Khalin Joshi (69-73).

Avani started in style with five birdies on the trot in the first five holes and added a sixth on eighth and three more on the back nine without any errors.

Overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi slipped with 74 after 68 on the first day and is now third at two-under 142.

Kriti Chowhan (74-71) was fourth, while Gaurika Bishnoi (74-72) was fifth and amateur Sneha Singh (76-71) was sixth.