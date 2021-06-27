'Made For Each Other': Tokyo-bound Indian Couple After Winning Gold At Archery World Cup

Coming back from a 0-2 deficit, India's mixed recurve team of Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das won the gold medal in the Archery World Cup on Sunday. In Paris for the finals, the husband-wife duo defeated the Netherlands' pair of Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser to bag India's third gold medal at the competition.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das got married this time around last year after a 2-year courtship and won the gold in their first finals together. The duo will mark their first wedding anniversary with this gold, Deepika Kumari's triumph with the women's team at the Archery World Cup, and a possible third gold for which she will be competing later today.

Delighted by the win in Paris, Atanu could not hold back his smile as he remarked, "It feels we are made for each other. That's why we are married." However, the joy of winning a gold medal with his wife did not restrain Atanu from asserting that on-field the duo are not a couple but competitors.

"On the grounds, we are not a couple. We are competitors. We motivate each other, boost each other, support each other and win together. It’s amazing,” Atanu Das said, as the Tokyo-bound couple sent out a message to their competitors with their decisive win.

Gold for India!



The recurve #archery mixed team of @ImDeepikaK and @ArcherAtanu win the 🥇 at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after a 5-3 win over the Netherlands.



Many congratulations!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/7rB2ouxsCI — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 27, 2021

Deepika Kumari in hunt for gold hat-trick

In the hunt for a hat-trick of golds later today, Kumari said that she has prepared well and will try her best for the upcoming match. Deepika Kumari, setting her eyes on Tokyo Olympics, led India's women recurve team to victory as the trio of herself, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated Mexico to win gold in the World Cup Stage Three, wiping off the defeat last week. The trio failed to secure a spot for India's women contingent in Tokyo after a shocking loss to Columbia. This was their second successive gold medal in the World Cup this year, and sixth overall, with previous wins in Shanghai-2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013, Wroclaw-2014, Guatemala and City-2021.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team of Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, who were ranked eighth in the qualifications, lost its last-eight match to top seed Germany in a dramatic shoot-off. The Indians squandered a 2-0 lead but their opponents Moritz Wieser, Maximillian Weckmueller and Florian Unruh won the second and third sets to lead 4-2 before the match headed to shoot-off with Das, Rai and Jadhav winning the fourth set by two points.