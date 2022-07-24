'Made Haryana Proud': CM Khattar Lauds Neeraj Chopra On Silver Feat At World Championship

In another proud moment for Haryana state, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinched a historic feat by bagging a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Expressing his pride over the moment, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Chopra, stating that he has made the entire state proud.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Khattar noted that it is the first time India has won a silver in the championship and mentioned that Anju Bobby George was the first to win a bronze model in 2003. He also congratulated the family members and relatives of Neeraj Chopra gathered in his native village for celebrations.

#WATCH "#NeerajChopra has made history by winning silver in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. He has made Haryana proud," says CM ML Khattar. pic.twitter.com/gqZJMTeqUn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

In addition to that, CM Khattar also spoke about the growth of Indian sports and said that the country has taken a step forward in sports on a global scale, further adding that Haryana also holds a good infrastructure for sports and sports policy in the state is being appreciated everywhere.

"It is a moment of happiness. I would like to tell ask Chopra to continue achieving such feats and make the country proud," he added. Earlier, he also shared a video of Chopra's historic javelin throw at the championship on his Twitter handle. "Historic!! India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian male to win a medal in this championship, winning a medal after 19 years in the World Athletics Championships played in America. Hearty congratulations to Mati Ke Lal of Haryana for winning the silver medal in the 88.13m javelin throw", Khattar wrote in Hindi.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championships

In a landmark achievement, Neeraj Chopra on Sunday finished off the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships with a silver. In his fourth attempt, Chopra hit the mark of 88.13m and further moved to the second position on the table.

With his major comeback after a foul attempt and two other major attempts, Chopra finally managed to make it to the second position after Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead. Following this, congratulatory messages have been continuously pouring from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Olympic champion over his latest milestone. Calling it a ‘special moment' for Indian sports, PM Modi said that the achievement is a ‘great accomplishment’ of ‘one of the most distinguished athletes’ Neeraj Chopra.

