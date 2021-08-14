Madras HC Allows Deaf Athlete To Participate In World Championship; Overrules AISCD Move

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has issued a notice to the All India Sports Council for the Deaf (AISCD) to allow athlete Sameeha Barwin to participate in the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championship. The 18-year-old Barwin was dropped from the team which was heading to Lublin, Poland for a World level tournament, scheduled between August 23 and August 28. Despite having a stellar track record, Barwin was not on the participant's list.

The Madras HC orders AISCD to induct Sameeha Barwin's name into WDAC

Earlier, Barwin had qualified for the national trial rounds but was allegedly dropped on one condition: that she was the only female athlete among five male participants who were selected to go to World Deaf Athletics Poland. The single bench led by Justice R Mahadevan took suo moto cognizance of the matter, and reviewed the record of Barwin, and came to the conclusion that Sameeha Barwin was one of the fittest athletes who should take part in the World Deaf Athletics Championships in India. The Madras HC also highlighted the fact that Barwin holds 11 gold medals, one silver, and one bronze from various state and national competitions and has also overcome the trial rounds with brilliant scores. Ruling out the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decision, the Madras High Court stated that the past record and performance of Barwin cannot be simply brushed aside.

According to media reports, the 18-year-old, who hails from the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, possesses a shining track and field record. Barwin has been a regular participant in the 100-meter, long jump event and other track events since the age of 12. Even in the trial rounds, no other female athletes qualified and Barwin stood first.

Barwin had moved to the apex court alleging gender discrimination after AISCD dropped her name without mentioning any reason, and later revealed her lone candidature was their only concern as there were five other male athletes on the team. The Court noted that Barwin's participation in the 4th World Deaf Athletics Championship will bring laurels to the country. The Madras High Court, in an interim measure, asked Barwin to be present before AISCD on Sunday, August 15, and instructed AISCD to select Sameeha Barwin and permit her to participate in the Poland Championship in the women's category. The news of her participation has sparked celebration in Kanyakumari where she lives.



