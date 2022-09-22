World Champion Magnus Carlsen reignited the feud between him and American teenager Hans Niemann by staging a protest resignation during Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday. In the latest Carlsen vs Niemann match, the Norwegian chess wizard (Carlsen) quit the match after making just one move. As per The Guardian report, Carlsen chose to make a single move so as to technically fulfil his contract with the organisers. If one or both players fails to make a move, the game counts as a default and not as a completed game.

The report further states that Carlsen broke his silence on Wednesday night when he told Norway’s TV2 that he is likely to make a statement on Monday, after the end of the Julius Baer Generation Cup. The Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann feud started after Carlsen had suspected foul play against Niemann earlier this month during the Sinquefield Cup. The withdrawal from Carlsen from the tournament had even led to a chess cheating controversy. Following the two controversial games, the big question remains is whether both these players will meet again in the tournament.

Will the Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann face-off happen for the third time?

According to the Guardian report, Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann's third-round match is possible only if both the players reach the two-day final on Saturday and Sunday. The format of the ongoing Julius Baer Generation Cup is an all-play-all of 16 from Monday to Thursday, followed by a knockout round among the top eight players which will take place from Friday to Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether players manage to make it to the final.

'People can draw their own conclusions': Magnus Carlsen on his withdrawal against Hans Niemann

According to chessbase.com report, Carlsen was asked about his decision to withdraw from the match against Hans Niemann. The 31-year-old while praising his praising young opponent responded by saying, "Unfortunately, I cannot particularly speak on that, but people can draw their own conclusions, and they certainly have. I have to say I'm very impressed by Niemann's play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job".

Despite resigning from the game against Hans Niemann, World champion Magnus Carlsen topped the preliminary stage of the Julius Baer Generation Cup event with 25 points. India's teenage Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi took the second spot after being a point behind the leader. Quang Liem Le of China is third with 20 points. Carlsen beat Ivan Saric, Duda and Gelfand to keep a one-point advantage over the rest of the field.

Erigaisi started day three with a win over veteran Ukrainian Vasyl Ivanchuk but suffered defeat against Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda in round 10. After a draw against Boris Gelfand of Israel in the 11th round, the Indian grandmaster ended the day with a victory over teenager Christopher Yoo of the US.

On the other hand, 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa is placed joint fourth in the standings after managing four draws on the third day of the tournament. Beginning with a draw against compatriot B Adhiban, Praggnanandhaa had to share points with Quang Liem Li, David Navara (Czech Republic) and Hans Niemann (USA) in rounds 10, 11 and 12 respectively.