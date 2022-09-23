Magnus Carlsen Fires Veiled Swipe At Niemann's Mentor, Asserts 'I Can Shut Things Off'

Five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen left everyone in a state of shock this week as he resigned against Hans Niemann after one move during the Julius Baer Generation Cup event. The action from the Norwegian happened on the back of his shock withdrawal from the Sinquefield Cup after losing to the 19-year-old.

However, the Norwegian's withdrawal triggered a suspicion of foul play. After days of deafening silence, Carlsen finally agreed to reveal his thoughts on the apparent feud with opponent Hans Niemann that has created a stir in the world of chess.

Niemann's mentor also accused of foul play in past?

Niemann had recently denied doing anything wrong during his match against Magnus Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup, however, the youngster later admitted to cheating in online games at a young age. Carlsen, in his latest interview with chess24.com, explained how every person has a different tale to narrate depending on their personal experiences and that 'cheaters should not be taken lightly' in the future.

"I think regardless of whether it is a massive problem or not, it’s I think fairly easy to cheat and, on a general basis, I think that cheaters in the future should not be taken lightly either online or over the board”, he was quoted as saying. "I'm just living my life and trying to do well in the tournament. People who know me know I can sort of shut things off," he signed off.

After abruptly pulling out of the game against Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen, in another interview, heaped praise on the youngster and his mentor saying, "Unfortunately, I cannot particularly speak on that, but people can draw their own conclusions, and they certainly have. I have to say I'm very impressed by Niemann's play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job."

Carlsen's mention of Dlugy at this juncture raises even more eyebrows as he has not been competing actively since 2017. He last competed in a popular weekly cash tournament on Chess.com before mysteriously disappearing despite leading the scoreboard. Dlugy has been a mentor to Niemann in the past, but his involvement in the teen's camp still remains unclear.

Julius Baer Generation Cup: Carlsen enters semis, Niemann bows out

Carlsen entered the semi-final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup after beating Aronian 3-1 in the quarter-final despite losing the opening game. During the preliminary phase, Carlsen had lost just one match against Hans Niemann but still topped the points table. Liem Le, eliminated Niemann 2.5-1.5, closing out the match with a decisive win in the fourth game.

It was a mixed day for Indian chess players with Arjun Erigaisi edging out fellow teenager Christopher Yoo via tie-breaker to reach the semi-final of the online rapid chess tournament on Friday. However, it was a disappointing end for R Praggnanandhaa, who lost 1-3 to Germany's Vincent Keymer. Carlsen will now face Keymer, while Arjun Erigaisi will face Liem Quang Le.