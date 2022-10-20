Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2 Cr Reward For Shooting Champion Rudrankksh Patil

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for Rudrankksh Patil who won gold at the ISSF World Shooting Championships held in Cairo in Egypt.

Patil (18) had, on October 14, won gold in the men's 10-metre air rifle event, becoming only the second Indian to achieve the feat after the legendary Abhinav Bindra.

He had beaten Italy's Danilo Dennis Sollazo 17-13 in the gold medal match in a brilliant come-from-behind effort.

The Maharashtra government's cabinet resolution hailed Patil's effort, that too at the young age of 18.

