Mahaveer Raghunathan Tests F1 Car With Alfa Romeo Racing In Hungary; 3rd Indian To Do So

Mahaveer Raghunathan on Tuesday became the third Indian to test an F1 car when he participated in a private session with Alfa Romeo Racing at the Hungaroring. The Turin outfit conducted the private test alongside the Pirelli Tyre Development test done by the other teams. Mahaveer was an interesting choice for the team considering he has not had the best of records in his single seater-career.

Mahaveer Raghunathan tests for Alfa Romeo Racing

Mahaveer Raghunathan tested an F1 car for the first time in his career on Tuesday as he completed 71 laps around the Hungaroring. After Mahaveer, Theo Pourchaire had a test run on Wednesday. Both drivers learned the car on Sauber's simulator in Switzerland prior to the test. After driving Alfa Romeo's C38 on Tuesday, Mahaveer said it was a dream come true for him.

According to PTI, the 22-year old from Chennai said, "I have been looking forward to my first F1 test for quite a long time and it turned out to be a great day with Alfa Romeo F1 car. I have been preparing for this with the team for the past one week and I enjoyed a lot. I have to thank the entire team at Sauber Motorsports for giving me this opportunity. I also owe it to my friend Luca Zerbini, who made this possible," said Mahaveer.

The Indian F1 racer is no stranger to the Hungarian circuit as he has also competed in Italian F4 (2014), Euro formula Open (2015), Auto GP (2016), GP3 series (2016) and Michelin Me Mans Cup (2018). He finished 20th in the F2 standings in 2019. Meanwhile, his best career achievement is winning the Boss GP series in 2017.

F1 2021 calendar: Which is the next race?

As per the F1 2021 calendar, the next race is the Belgian Grand Prix. The Belgian GP will take place at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from August 27 to August 29. The complete schedule for the weekend is mentioned below.

Friday, August 27

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 31

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 1

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST