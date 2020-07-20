Mairaj Khan Resumes Training As His "time" For Olympic Medal Quest Is Running Out

He is India's senior-most athlete who qualified for Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed till next year. For 44-year-old shooter Mairaj Khan, time is simply running out and he couldn't have waited for any longer.

Mairaj showed exemplary courage to decide to come down to Delhi, stay at a rented accommodation near Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range where he practices for nearly 3 hours 3 to 4 days a week.

"It was a very tough and painful time to just sit at home and do nothing. My sport is an outdoor sport at the proper range. After the lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic, I felt so helpless as I was left with no option but to wait and wait for the sporting activities to resume. So when the Sports Ministry decided to resume sporting activities under strict sanitization and Standard Operating Procedure it came as fresh air for me. I could start training again after all," Mairaj told Republic TV after one of his practice sessions.

He lavished praises on Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India to reopen the shooting range in most sanitized condition.

"I am so thankful & grateful to the Sports Ministry and SAI for giving me this opportunity. I just want to make the best use of this opportunity. I want to win a medal for the country. So I have started practising hard. Normally I try to come all days the range is open. I start practising from 9 am to 12 noon, depending on the weather. It's too hot and humid and my event is all outdoor. But when the going gets tough, tough get going."

