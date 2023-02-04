Major Automobile Manufacturer Set To Return To Formula 1 Grid In 2026

American automobile manufacturer Ford confirmed it will return to the Formula 1 grid from the 2026 season when the new regulations kick in. Ford has been associated with Formula 1 since the 1960s when they partnered with British engineering firm Cosworth. Explaning Ford's decision, Ford Motor Company's Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, "This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company. Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability, and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages."

'Great for the sport'

Speaking of Ford's decision to return to the sport, F1's President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, "The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1. Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world."

Ford is the third-most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history. Ford played a part in 10 constructors' championships and 13 drivers' championships.

'Commitment to Net Zero'

Domenicali went on to add how F1's mission of going Net Carbon Zero by 2030 is another reason why Ford decided to return to the sport. "Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1. We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing around F1’s iconic circuits from 2026," added the F1 president.

Ford's decision to join the Formula 1 grid from the 2026 season onwards comes just a day after the FIA opened their application for new teams. The FIA had said on February 2 that there was ample of interest from several candidates, but had not mentioned any names.