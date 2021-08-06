Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Cong Quips 'saffronisation', Sena Calls It Unfortunate

The Centre's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna received sharp criticism from the Opposition who have kick-started their attempts to politicise the move. Terming the decision 'unfortunate', Congress MP Suresh claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had encouraged youths to take part in sports. "This government wants to saffronise and that's why they gave another name," he said.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Patiala Preneet Kaur said, "What can we say, this government is changing everything, except three laws (farmer laws)."

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed the Centre for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and claimed that the decision disrespected the former Prime Minister. The Sena leader suggested that the government announce a new award instead of renaming the existing one.

Reacting to Khel Ratna name change, former Gujarat Chief Minister and Opposition leader Shankersinh Vaghela, in a tweet, requested the government to also rename Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Patel stadium.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called the decision historic. He said that sports awards should be named after sportsperson and stressed that who can be more legendary than Major Dhyan Chand. Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana also welcomed the Centre's decision.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised PM Modi for his decision to rename the Khel Ratna Award after India's legendary Hockey Player Major Dhyan Chand. Union Minister Kiren Rijiji called a "fitting tribute" to honour the legend and Indian sports.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi claimed that the Modi government was trying to hide its failures. "After renaming Motera Stadium as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Modi has renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards," he said.

Khel Ratna renamed after Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday renamed the nation's highest sporting honour - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. PM Modi said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the citizens requests and sentiments. This decision came right after the Indian men's hockey team ended the Olympic medal drought by winning a bronze medal along with the stellar performance of the women's hockey team.

Major Dhyan Chand represented India in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic Games. On all three occasions, India won the gold medal. In a career spanning 22 years, The Wizard or The Magician of hockey score 400 goals. His birthday, August 29, is celebrated as the National Sports Day in India. On this day, every year, the highest sports honours Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award are announced for excellence in sports.