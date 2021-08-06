As both the Men and Women Hockey teams of India lifted the nation's spirit all around the world, the major news of changing the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award was passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand's grandson, Gaurav Dhyanchand spoke exclusively to Republic and expressed his happiness over the matter. While giving his views, Gaurav thanked the Prime Minister for taking this decision.

Moreover, the hockey legend's grandson also added that stadiums, airports must be named after those who have contributed greatly to their respective fields.

"I do believe that any person who has done extensive work in his or her field should receive this kind of honour. Stadiums, airports should be named after excellent sportsperson and that is the way a country should be rather than naming institutions and awards randomly after someone from the ruling party," added Gaurav Dhyanchand.

The grandson further hoped for similar respect to every great sports personality. In an obvious reaction, Gaurav Dhyanchand stated that his entire family is 'elated' after hearing about the announcement. 'I would also like to thank Modiji for respecting the wishes of millions of Indians,' added Major Dhyan Chand's grandson.

In his concluding remarks, the legend's grandson said that the way Prime Minister has been supporting the current sports activities will go 'a long way' for India. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the nation will soon celebrate Major Dhyan Chand's 116th birthday on August 29.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Citing citizen's requests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. After the bronze win of India's Men's Hockey Team and stellar performance and fight put out by the Women's team, thousands of citizens have been requesting through social media to pay tribute to the legend for his major contribution to hockey. In another tweet PM Narendra Modi also termed Major Dhyan Chand as one among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021