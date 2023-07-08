Last Updated:

Major League Steals Leader Esteury Ruiz Placed On 10-day Injured List By Athletics

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

Other Sports
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics's Ruiz in action, Image-AP


The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation.

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

The Athletics have used 47 players this season, not including the additions to the roster made Friday. Oakland used 64 players last year.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT