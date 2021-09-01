Malaysian Paralympic Shot Putter Disqualified After Winning Gold For Arriving 3 Min Late

Malaysian shotputter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who had earlier won the gold medal in the Men’s Shot Put- F20 category of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, has been stripped of his medal because he arrived three minutes late for the event. He was allowed to participate in the event, however, his participation was later declared void by officials. The officials cited that they didn’t get any justified answer to why the athlete was late. Following the disqualification, Ukraine’s Maksym Koval was promoted to the gold medal, while another Ukrainian Oleksandr Yarovyi was awarded the silver medal. Meanwhile, the bronze medal went to Greece’s Efstratios Nikolaidis.

Zolkefli, two other athletes awarded DNS by the referees

The decision to strip Zolkefli from his gold medal was heavily criticized by the Malaysian sporting fans, who claimed that it was an unfair decision taken by the organizing committee. They argued that if the athletes had broken the rules, they shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in the first place. The World Para Athletics in a statement on the website paralympic.org said that the three athletes from Australia, Ecuador, and Malaysia who competed in the men’s shot put F20 final have been disqualified by the referees. As mentioned on the website, the decision was based on the World Para Athletics Rule 5.5- ‘Failure to Report to the Call Room’. This rule states that in case the athletes are not present in the Call Room at the scheduled time as published in the Call Room Schedule, they will be shown in the results as DNS or Did Not Start.

The International Paralympic Committee(IPC) defended the decision of the referees by rejecting an appeal of the Malaysian shot putter. IPC spokesman Craig Spence while defending the decision in support of the Ukrainian athletes, said, “People say the Ukrainian stole the gold. No, absolutely not. The Ukrainian had nothing to do with it. It was the athletes that were late. There's been a massive outpouring of the emotion of many Malaysians on social media. Very abusive. Ridiculous, in my view”. As reported by Sportstar, Spence also stated that the latecomers argued they had not heard the announcement or it was in a language they did not understand. However, Spence made it clear that all the other athletes arrived on time.

(Image Source: AP)