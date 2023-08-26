Malik Willis Throws For 2 TDs As Titans Wrap Preseason Beating Pats 23-7

Malik Willis shook off a rough start while passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 23-7 victory Friday night over the New England Patriots in the teams’ preseason finale.

Ryan Tannehill started and handed off three times in his lone action this preseason before putting on a ballcap for the rest of the night for the Titans (2-1).

New England (1-2) rested much of its starters with Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback. The Patriots managed just 79 yards total offense.

Tennessee had six sacks and forced a turnover with most of the Titans’ starters playing the first quarter.

With rookie Will Levis missing a second straight game with an injured left thigh, Willis made his case to back up Tannehill again this season.

The 86th pick in the 2022 draft struggled in the first quarter, going 1 of 5 for 22 yards. He also threw a pass that went behind tight end Josh Whyle and off the rookie’s hands to Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson late in the quarter.

Willis flipped a switch in the second, completing all eight of his passes for 115 yards and a 12-yard TD pass to Julius Chestnut just before halftime. That capped a 90-yard drive for a 13-7 halftime lead. He tossed a 26-yard TD pass to undrafted rookie receiver Kearis Jackson early in the fourth quarter.

He actually didn’t have a pass hit the ground after the first quarter. Midway through the third, Willis threw to a wide-open Patriots linebacker Joe Giles-Harris for the Titans quarterback’s second interception of the game.

These teams had been scheduled to practice together Tuesday and Wednesday until Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field in Green Bay last weekend. New England alerted the Titans that night that plans had changed, with the Patriots returning home for a couple practices.