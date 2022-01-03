Seven-time national deaf Champion Malika Handa said on Sunday expressed her disappointment with the Punjab Government over its failure in fulfilling the promises made to her about cash rewards and a job opportunity. The 26-year-old claims that the previous Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had promised her cash rewards and a job for her achievements, but the present Sports Minister has denied her the reward saying there is no policy for specially-abled sportspersons.

Narrating Malika's ordeal with Republic, her mother Renu Handa said, "Malika has repeatedly visited government offices where she was promised cash reward along with Neeraj Chopra and other Olympians at a ceremony. She had also received an invitation to the event but it got postponed due to COVID. After the Channi government was formed, we went to meet incumbent Sports Minister Pargat Singh last month and he promised Malika that she would be given every deserving reward on priority. However, when the cash award ceremony was held, she was not invited. She was upset that the government failed to fulfil the promise made to her."

"Malika once again went to meet the Minister on December 31 but he told her that the government has no policy for specially-abledchildren. Her only question is that when you have no policy for dumb and deaf sportspersons, why do you make promises to us. Ex-Minister Sodhi had also made similar promises to her. Disappointed by the government, she was forced to tweet about her grievances," added her mother.

Speaking for her daughter, Renu Handa said, Malika is so disappointed with the government that she no longer feels that she should continue playing chess.

Malika Handa 'hurt' after being denied the job

On Sunday, the world champion took to Twitter to express her frustration with the government and questioned the lack of amenities for deaf sports. Handa blamed the Punjab government for wasting 5 years of her life and accused Congress of fooling her.

I m very feeling Hurt

31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial

Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.

Cc: @CHARANJITCHANNI @sherryontopp @RahulGandhi @rhythmjit @ANI pic.twitter.com/DrZ97mtSNH — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 2, 2022

Malika's mother said, "when a child, though disabled, makes every effort to win national and international awards for the country, why is she treated in this manner? Why is she called Chandigarh and then turned down saying we have no policy for a deaf sportsperson? Such behaviour is depressing."

"If the government rewards her for her achievements, she will be encouraged to do better. Malika is even trying for the Olympics, but such treatment is disheartening," she added.

Malika Handa has won the national championship seven times and also has six medals at the Asian and World Championships.

