Malika Handa Slams Punjab Govt Over Job Assurance; Asks 'where Is My Appointment Letter?'

Image: Facebook/Charanjit Singh Channi, Twitter/@MalikaHanda
As the governments continue to honour champions of sports with international recognition, the specially-abled Chess player Malika Handa, who has won a gold and two silver medals at the World Deaf Chess Championships, on Sunday, said that all news being circulated about her being offered a government job, is fake. In a Twitter post, Handa questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why she has not been given equal rights as a normal person.
Malika Handa shared a Tweet wherein she emphasised that she is not being provided with a government job and wrote, "Nobody Given me Job all fake All fooling me alka lamba mam saying they given me Govt Job Where is appointment letter?? im free sitting at home. Why they attack mentally on me ? My hope loosing from govt. Why I not given Equal Right as normal?''
Earlier on January 2, Malika Handa had accused the Punjab government of not giving her a job and cash reward as the government does not mention it as part of any policy for deaf sports.
Shw wrote on Twiiter, "I am very feeling Hurt. 31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab Now He said Punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports. Ex sports minister have announced cash award for me I also have letter of invitation in which I was invited but was cancelled due to covid. This thing when i told to present sports minister @pargat singh he told clearly it was ex minister I did not announced and govt can not do."
"I am only asking why it was announced. My time Waste 5 years on Congress govt. They fool me.. not care deaf person sports. District Congress all told me that supports , promised me after 5 years that happen is nothing now. Why why Punjab govt doing this ? (sic)" she added.