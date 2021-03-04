Mallakhamb The New Rage? India Sends Equipment To US; 'indigenous Games Getting Popular'

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed that the Indian Embassy in the US has requested the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide them with Mallakhamb equipment. In a tweet, Rijiju said that the Sports Ministry will be sending the equipment, adding that he is happy to share that Indian indigenous games are gaining popularity all over the globe.

Sports Authority of India on Wednesday shared a letter by the US Embassy to Anjan Kumar Mishra, Executive Director (Finance), SAI which said that Mallakhamb has found fertile ground in the United States. The letter stated that Mallakhamb in America is promoted by the Indian community, which have founded the Mallakhamb Federation of the USA. Mallakhamb is being practised in several cities, including Edison, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and others.

"The sport has gone beyond the Indian community and there are a large number of local Americans who are practising it. Recently, Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat had spoken about Mallakhamb in the USA and the role of Chinmay Patankar in promoting it," the letter said.

The Mallakhamb Federation of USA has approached the Indian Embassy there with a request to provide them: six pole Mallakhambs with free stands, two rope Mallakhamb structures, one hanging pole and one bottle pole. According to SAI, the Government of India will bear all the costs related to the shipping of equipment to the USA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the Pune couple -- Chinmay Patankar and Pradnya Patankar in the 70th episode of Mann ki Baat in October last year. "When Chinmay Patankar and Pradnya Patankar started to teach Mallakhamb from their home, even they did not have an idea of how successful they would be. Today, there are Mallakhamb training centres at many places in the US as the youth there are learning Mallakhamb in large numbers," the PM said.

