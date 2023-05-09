Manchester United Legend Flaunts His Support For Mumbai Indians At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians have been one of the most popular IPL franchises winning the IPL five times. The Rohit Sharma-led side has managed to create its own fanbase across the globe and their on-field success has also been one of the main reasons behind their evolvement but Mumbai have struggled to get it going this season.

The five-time champions gifted a Mumbai Indians merchandise to Manchester United legend Denis Irwin who is present at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the IPL match between Mumbai and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Irwin is seen posing with a Mumbai shirt as the official Twitter handle of the IPL franchise posted a photo of the legend.

The former United left-back is in Mumbai for the 'United We Play'the on-ground grassroots competition was announced on Tuesday, in association with Manchester United.

David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek were present in Goa earlier to launch the United We Play programme. Irwin who also happens to be a Manchester United ambassador said, "I am thrilled to be a part of United We Play and witness the programme's growth and success year after year. Grassroots is the foundation of any footballing nation and initiatives like United We Play provide a platform for young talent to thrive. We look forward to welcoming the selected footballers to Old Trafford and hope to inspire and motivate them to continue chasing their vision."

Mumbai can still make it to the IPL playoffs and for that, they need to perform well in the remainder of the games.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement). Chris Jordan (replacement)

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer

