Manika Batra Alleges National Coach 'pressurised Her To Fix Match' During Tokyo Qualifiers

Ace Indian table tennis player Manika Batra refused to take any form of guidance from the national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her women's singles event at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym Table 1 on July 24 and in subsequent matches. At the time she said that it was because she wanted her own personal coach to be there. However, now in her response to the Table Tennis Federation of India’s show-cause notice, she has alleged that it is because Roy asked her to 'fix' a match.

Manika alleges Roy asked her to 'concede' match

Batra alleged in her response to TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee, that other than the need to avoid disturbance due to his last-minute intervention the main issue of her wanting to play without the national coach was because he had pressurised her during a qualifying tournament in Doha in March 2021 to concede a match against his student so that she could be able to qualify for the Olympics.

“Besides the need to avoid disturbance due to his last-minute intervention, there was an additional and much more serious reason behind my preference to play without the national coach. The national coach had pressurised me during the qualification tournament in Doha in March 2021 to concede my match to his student to enable her to qualify for Olympics -- in short -- to indulge in match-fixing,” she said.

TTFI have also asked for Roy to present his side of the story and he has not been asked to join the ongoing national camp. “The allegations are against Roy. Let him respond and then we will decide future course of action,” Banerjee responded when asked about the incident.

Manika claims she has evidence to back allegations

Manika has further said that she has evidence of this incident and is ready to present it to the relevant authorities at the appropriate time, she alleges that Roy spoke to her personally in her hotel room and talked for 20 minutes to try and convince her to concede the match. Batra says that she reported the incident to a TTFI official and decided not to oblige Roy's demand and also said that the conversation with him impacted her mental frame and consequently her performance.

"From my side, I did not promise to oblige him and promptly reported this matter to a TTFI official. I decided not to obey the unethical command of the national coach. But his intimidation and pressure had its effect on my mental frame and consequently my performance. During the Olympics, I wanted to keep away from the demoralising effect of such a coach. Because, as a player representing India, it was my duty to serve my country in the best possible way."

Manika claims she has been 'falsely charged' by TTFI

TTFI had called Batra's refusal to take Roy's advice during the Tokyo Olympics as an act of indiscipline and presented her with a show-cause notice. Batra said that she denies the charge that she brought disrepute to TTFI and the country and in fact served the country in the best possible way by playing on her own. She also said that she has been falsely charged and instead of going after her, the TTFI should take action against Roy.

"I strongly deny the charge therein that I brought disrepute to TTFI, Government of India, and the country and undermined the appointment of the national coach by playing my singles matches in the Tokyo Olympics without the presence of the national coach in the field of play. In fact and on the contrary, I have served my country and TTFI in the best possible way by playing my matches alone. I have been falsely charged with ‘bringing disrepute to the country by the sight of an empty chair of the coach’. But the truth is that the ‘empty chair’ was the result of the national coach’s pressure tactics for match-fixing and TTFI’s inaction to act on my prompt reporting of that incident and not the result of my so-called ‘indiscipline’. Unfortunately, when I raised the issue of the match-fixing pressure tactics by the national coach again in my e-mail dated 14’th August 2021, TTFI refuted this issue outright without even a preliminary, impartial, and transparent inquiry. Finally, to reiterate and summarise, I have done nothing wrong in playing my matches alone," asserted Manika.

