Manika Batra, G Sathiyan Achieve Record-breaking World Ranking In Latest ITTF List

As per the latest world rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), several Indian paddlers have seen their positions rise after some decent performances after week five of 2022. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath attained their best-ever world ranking in women's doubles as they gained four places to move up to sixth.

This is also the best ever ranking achieved by an Indian women doubles pair in the history of the sport. Meanwhile, Batra and her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also gained four places in the ITTF rankings to move up to eleventh. Following the increase in their mixed doubles rankings, Gnanasekaran also took to social media to celebrate his achievement alongside Batra as this too was the best ranking achieved by an Indian mixed doubles pair in table tennis.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrates boost in ITTF rankings

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his record-breaking feat alongside Manika Batra in the mixed doubles. The Indian table tennis duo achieved a new high by climbing up to eleventh in the latest world rankings released by the ITTF for week five of 2022. Gnanasekaran expressed how delighted he was to share this milestone alongside Batra.

Record Breaking Feat💥

ITTF WORLD RANK 11 💪



Extremely happy to share that myself & @manikabatra_TT attained a new high of climbing up to WR 11 in Mixed Doubles in the latest ITTF World ranking list.



Highest ever world ranking achieved by an Indian Mixed pair💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qemN0FEMbP — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) January 31, 2022

Despite the increase in rankings, Batra and Gnanasekaran still have a long way to go if they are to break into the top 10. The Indian mixed doubles duo currently have 909 rating points and are 136 points behind the Slovakian pair of Barbora Balážová and Ľubomír Pištej (1045).

Other ITTF rankings update of Indian paddlers

After a staggering achievement in the women's doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath's next target will be to break into the top five. Batra and Kamath currently have 867 rating points and are 226 points behind the Puerto Rican pair of Melanie Díaz and Adriana Díaz (1093).

Meanwhile, in the women's singles section, Batra once again broke into the top 50 of the world, having had a best-ever career ranking of 46, which she achieved back in March 2019. As for the men's singles section, Gnanasekaran moved up by five places to number 33. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal fell down by two spots to number 34.