Manika Batra Scripts History By Becoming First Indian Woman To Win An Asian Cup Medal

Just a few hours after suffering a disappointing defeat in the semi-final against Japan’s Mima Ito, Manika Batra put the setback behind her and pulled off a historic win against world number six Hina Hayata to become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. She clinched the bronze medal by beating three-time champion Hayata by a scoreline of 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) in the play-off match for third place.

Manika Batra's run to historic bronze medal win

Prior to her bronze medal win against Hina Hayata, Manika Batra had lost 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11 (2-4) to world number five Mima Ito of Japan in the semi-finals. She reached the semis by registering a win over world number 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium. And that is not it, as the ace Indian woman paddler had earlier also shocked world number 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

(Inputs from PTI)