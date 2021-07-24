Manipur CM To Award Mirabai Chanu Rs. 1 Crore For Winning Silver At Tokyo Olympics 2020

On July 24 2021, Mirabai Chanu helped India open its account at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). The event was won by China's Hoi Zhuhui who set a new Olympic record with a total lift of 210 kgs (94kg in snatch and 116 kg in clean and jerk). Manipur CM Biren Singh congratulated Mirabai Chanu for making Manipur and India proud. He also announced that the state government will reward her with Rs. 1 crore.

Manipur CM Biren Singh was quick to congratulate Manipur's Mirabai Chanu for winning a fantastic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Manipur CM revealed that he broke the news about her win in presence of all the North East Chief Ministers today. He further added that everyone present during the conference gave her a standing ovation on receiving the news. Lastly, the Manipur CM announced that the state government would award Mirabai a sum of Rs.1 crore for her astounding achievement. As a result, he said that Mirabai will no longer need to collect "tickets at railway stations and in trains anymore."

Mirabai was delighted to receive the news and thanked the people of Manipur for their love. In conversation with the Manipur CM, she said, "I am so happy today. Everyone in Manipur prayed for me and I have won a silver medal. I can't be more happier. People have acknowledged our state now. I am so happy and I'm very thankful to everyone in Manipur for their support. I'm here today only because of their support."

Hoi Zhuhui breaks three Olympics records

Hoi Zhuhui set three Olympic records (snatch, clean and jerk, total) in the 49 kg weightlifting event on July 24. She lifted 94 kg in the snatch before lifting 116 kg in the clean and jerk. Her impressive total of 210 kg also helped her clinch the overall Olympics record. However, Zhuhui failed to break Mirabai Chanu's world record of 119 kg in the clean and jerk.