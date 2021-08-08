Manipur Government Announces Rs 1 Crore Cash Award For Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra

In a move to honour the Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Manipur Government has announced to award him Rs one crore. Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting with other officials after which the decision was announced. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history by winning a Gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and breaking India's 100-year wait.

Congratulating the Gold Medalist, the Manipur CM said it was a 'Historic Day' for India as it 'bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years'.

On this historic day where India bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years, the Manipur State Cabinet has decided to honour the Javelin throw Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 by extending a reward of Rs 1 Crore.



Congratulations on this historic win, Neeraj. pic.twitter.com/DuoYFhsMFS — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 7, 2021

Earlier, the State Government had announced same amount of reward for weightlifter Mirabai Channu after she bagged India's first medal (Silver) in the current Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra who hails from Haryana will be getting- a massive cash price of Rs. 6 crores, a Class 1 job in the government sector and a plot of land at 50 percent concession, as announced by state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Neeraj Chopra's throw raises India's pride

With a throw that went 87.58m high, Neeraj Chopra did not just create History but also gave India its 7th medal of the season and made the current Olympic games best ever. India's last best performance was seen in 2012 when the nation had clinched six medals. With utmost training and confidence, the Olympic gold medalist broke his qualifying record with an 87.03 m long throw that resulted in the top win. His second throw was 87.58m high, and the third throw was 76.79m into the sky. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were foul and the final throw was around 84 m.

Neeraj Chopra- Who announced what for the 'Golden legend'

Meanwhile, billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra has announced to gift a special edition car to the champion, former tennis ace Somdev Devvarman paid musical tribute to Olympic champion, a special message arrived from legend Usain Bolt, IndiGo announced 1 year of unlimited free travel for Olympic Gold Medallist, Punjab CM Amarinder announced a reward of Rs 2 Cr to the Subedar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to reward the legend with Rs 1 crore. Lastly, lakhs of congratulatory messages pouring in from all over India with social media websites filled with content related to Neeraj Chopra are currently getting witnessed