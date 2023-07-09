Manning, Foley And Lange Toss 1st Combined No-hitter In Tigers History In 2-0 Win Over Blue Jays

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange teamed up for the first combined no-hitter in Detroit history as the Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday.

It’s the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and first since Spencer Turnbull blanked Seattle on May 18, 2021. And, it’s the majors’ first combined no-hitter since three Houston Astros pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in June 2022.

Manning (3-1) struck out five, hit a batter and walked three in 6 2/3 innings, and Foley got four straight outs. Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch, setting off a celebration at the mound.

Spencer Torkelson had an RBI double and Kerry Carpenter added an RBI triple for the Tigers, all in the first inning.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, with seven strikeouts.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch in the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero’s pop fly down the right-field line. Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.