Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao Returns To Ring At WBA Championships, Loses To Yordenis Ugas

Yordenis Ugas, 35, defeated Manny Pacquiao in what is being said as the latter’s final fight of his career. Yordenis Ugas (27-4,12 KOs) replaced unified champion, Errol Spence Jr on 11-day notice. He relied heavily on his defence and hard counterpunching while defending his WBA welterweight title.

Ugas managed to hold his feet in the centre of the ring and punched out a perfect jab, taking the better of Pacquiao in the early rounds. He defended Pacquiao’s attempted trademark flurry by catching him with a right hand. He marked Pacquiao’s eye by the fourth round and made it clear that Pacquiao doesn’t have the fight on his side.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao had a hard time mustering the speed and power that he has constantly displayed during his career. Pacquaio’s work rate intensified after he landed a left-hand blow to Ugas for the first time in the 10th round. Pacquiao moved forwards with a pinch of desperation in the 12th round of the fight, the 498th of his career. He finished the fight with damage around both his eyes, with the judges announcing the score 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 in favour of Ugas.

Yordenis Ugas' Instagram post after defeating the legendary Filipino boxer-

In what is being considered as his last post-fight press conference, Pacquiao said,

“I really appreciate the love of boxing. I did my best tonight, but my best wasn’t good enough. No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring. And tonight the champion is Yordenis Ugas. I have done a lot for boxing and boxing has done a lot for me, I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing. I want to thank all my fans who came to see me fight tonight. I want to thank all of you in the media for telling my story about what Manny Pacquiao stands for in boxing.

“For how many decades, you press, and media and boxing fans always join us to support us. That’s why we are here. We become popular and we accomplish our dream as a fighter because of you. I am a fighter inside and outside the ring. I look forward to getting back to the Philippines and serving the p people as the pandemic continues. Congratulation to Ugas and extreme thankyou to all of you”.

Watch Manny Pacquiao's full Post-fight Press Conference-

