Manny Pacquiao Enters List Of Athletes Who Joined Conor McGregor’s Management Firm

Multiple time World Boxing Champion Manny Pacquaio has signed a deal with Paradigm Sports Management, according to a recent release from the firm on Tuesday. Paradigm is the same company that represents many high profile MMA stars.

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

According to the release, Paradigm Sports Management is expected to work with the boxer’s current team. The team includes Pacquaio’s business manager Arnold Vegafria, associate Ping Nepomuceno and his attorney Brando Viernesto.

In the release, Manny Pacquaio said that he was proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and that he is excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer him. Pacquaio also wanted everyone to remember that they should always think positively. He also explained that if you think in a negative way; that would be the beginning of your downfall. He concluded by saying that everything is possible.

Manny Pacquaio joins the likes of Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Cris Cyborg as top talents signed with Paradigm

Manny Pacquaio will now be joining the likes of UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Does Manny Pacquiao joining Paradigm mean a showdown with Conor McGregor?

Manny Pacquiao’s former manager Sean Gibbons had floated the possibility of Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor coming together for a boxing showdown in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor also welcomed the idea of a fight and revealed that he was close to signing a deal to fight Manny Pacquiao. Since Pacquiao is now signed to the same management team as McGregor, arranging a fight should be a lot easier.

Image credits: Instagram | Conor McGregor & Manny Pacquiao