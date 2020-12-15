Manny Pacquiao Plans To Fight TWICE In 2021, Talks Over Conor McGregor Showdown Fizzle

Age is just a number for WBA welterweight champion and Philipines Senator Manny Pacquiao. After becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history at the age of 40, it seems like Pacquiao still has more to give. The Filipino fighter, who turns 42 on December 17, has expressed his intent to take the ring for two more bouts in 2021. If he goes through with this, this will be Pacquiao's first time in the ring since his famous victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019 that earned him the WBA welterweight championship title.

To the fans I fight for, the media who cover me, the friends and family who support me, and to @KeithFThurmanJr, who accepted my challenge, Saturday night was an honor and privilege. I would also like to thank @premierboxing, @FOXSports, & @MGMGrand for a great event. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/yM91F5mnE4 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 22, 2019

Manny Pacquiao 2021 fights

Pacquiao's first fight in 2021 may well be with WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford who defeated Kell Brook last month to retain his title. Now looking for his WBA title, Crawford has said that "I already said who I want. I want Pacquiao". Indeed the two were set to meet in the Middle East sometime this year, but with next to no audiences allowed in the arenas due to the pandemic, the fight was postponed until further notice.

With things starting to clear up now, especially in countries like the United Arab Emirates, there are talks that the Pacquiao-Crawford fight will be back on sometime next year. Pacquiao has also confirmed that while he will be busy with his senatorial duties until April, he is looking at having at least two fights in 2021. "We still have sessions in March so there's no way I am going to fight during that time. I think I can do two [fights] next year" he said to the Filipino newspaper Daily Tribune.

Pacquiao vs McGregor to fight for COVID-19 charity?

The most talked about contest involving Pacquiao in 2021, however, is with none other than UFC giant Conor McGregor. Audie Attar, of Paradigm Sports Management, who manages both McGregor and Pacquiao, has said that he expects the long-awaited fight to take place soon. In a statement to Bloomberg, Attar said that "He [McGregor] wants to fight Manny. Manny's come out and said he wants to fight Conor. As I've stated publicly before, we've had conversations".

If it happens, this bout will mark the end of a four-year-long hiatus for Conor McGregor who has not competed since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While there have been talks of a showdown between the two legends for some time, things have failed to materialize each time around. However, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the two bigwigs may come together for a charity fight. With McGregor walking away with a cool $100 million from his last fight, the opportunities for fundraising are enormous.

A statement from Pacquiao's office confirming this possibility read, "For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic".

Image Credits: Manny Pacquiao Twitter