Manny Pacquiao To Fight Yordenis Ugas As Errol Spence Jr Pulls Out Due To Injury

After almost two years of absence, Manny Pacquiao is ready to step back inside the ring. In May, the Pac-Man took to social media to drop the poster of his upcoming fight, confirming Errol Spence Jr as his next opponent. However, Spence learned he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday.

The clash was set to take place on August 21 in Las Vegas, making it one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year.

“I was excited about the fight and the event,” Spence said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.”

Spence, who has returned home to Dallas and will have surgery to repair the tear on Wednesday, and is expected to make a full recovery.

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is promoted from the undercard to face Pacquiao instead.

Pacquiao opens up about Spence's injury scare

"First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr," Pacquiao said in a statement.

Pacquiao then thanked God that the physical examination discovered the eye condition before Spence suffered any further damage and proceeded to talk about his next opponent.

"Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage. I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring."

Pac-Man’s last clash came in July 2019 where he defeated Keith Thurman, proving to the world that he still boasts his godly power and speed.

Ugas says he's 'coming to win' against Pac-Man

Ugas beat Abel Ramos for the available WBA regular welterweight title in September before being elevated to WBA super champion after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight," said Ugas.

"I’ve been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring."

The 35-year-old Cuban had been preparing to make his first title defence against Fabian Maidana, but will instead take on Pacquiao, who has a 62-7-2 record.

(Image Credits: AP/ @yordenis_ugas - Instagram)