Manoj Kumar Pleads For Dronacharya Award For His 'well Deserving' Coach

Arjuna awardee Manoj Kumar, the only Indian boxer who bagged two medals including a gold in the Commonwealth Games, has appealed to the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Awards selection committee to consider his coach Rajesh Kumar for this year's list for Dronacharya awards.

Rajesh is a boxing coach at Kurukshetra University in Haryana and has produced more than a dozen international boxers so far.

"I am an Arjuna awardee and have won more top-level international medals than any other boxer in the country. I have won more medals right from the district, state, national, international medals and participated in the Olympics twice. For all this, credit goes to my coach Rajesh Kumar Sir. He has taught and trained me boxing from the grassroots level. He not only taught me the basics but also groomed me into an international level boxer and has been instrumental in my qualification to the Olympics twice. I request the Sports Ministry and national award selection committee to consider his name for the Dronacharya award," Manoj told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview.

He pointed out that there have been cases where Dronachaya awards have been conferred to coaches who did not have a single Arjuna awardee or produced boxers who have won top-level international medals.

"Rajesh Kumar Sir has been an inspirational coach for three decades and have produced more than 40 national level top boxers and champions. I request that he be conferred with the Dronacharya award as he is more deserving than anyone else," he added.

The national sports awards committee will be meeting on the 17th and 18th of August to finalize the list of Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees along with other awards.

Image credits: AP