Manoj Sarkar Wins Bronze At Tokyo Paralympics; India's Medal Tally Jumps To 17

India's Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal on September 4 in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics as he defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14. Manoj Sarkar's win assured India's seventeenth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics (four gold, seven silver, six bronze). Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal for Team India in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event.

Manoj Sarkar wins bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

Manoj Sarkar won a historic bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He won the first game 22-20 before winning the second game 21-13 to clinch the bronze medal. He had earlier lost to Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, who was defeated by India's Pramod Bhagat for the gold medal.

Pramod Bhagat wins gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

It has been a fantastic day for Team India's badminton contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics, as on the same day, two Indians won medals. Pramod Bhagat beat Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 to clinch the elusive gold medal. Meanwhile, Bhagat had also won the world championship earlier.