Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Divya Kakran has been grabbing headlines over her recent statements about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government not granting support to her, unlike other Delhi-based athletes. The young wrestler was asked to provide 'evidence' about representing Delhi after AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refused to acknowledge that the wrestler played from Delhi and not Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has come out in support of the CWG 2022 medallist by giving her a cheque of INR 5 lakhs, following her medal-winning performance.

Manoj Tiwari takes a dig at AAP while supporting Divya Kakran

Divya Kakran, who has won 17 gold medals in the Delhi State Wrestling Championships, has alleged that she never received help from the Delhi government. Tiwari reacted to Kakran's allegations and assured his support.

"It is a matter of pride that our daughter from Delhi, Divya Kakran is from my Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, I came to know about Divya's gold medal win in Asian Championships through the media and at that time not only did I express my happiness but also pledged about leaving no stone unturned to boost her confidence because giving confidence to a player and make him or her the best player of the world," he told Republic Media Network.

He further added, "Not only me, but the people of Delhi must be in pain that a few people are humiliating Divya rather than supporting her. I only want that Divya Kakran should be given confidence so that she can win gold medal for the country at the Olympic Games. I have been listening lot of nonsense around Divya and i just want to tell Divya not to depend on anyone as the entire nation is proud of you."

Divya Kakran, in a series of tweets, had accused the Delhi govt of 'no support' despite having represented the Union Territory in major competitions between 2011 and 2017, while also attaching a photo of her certificate as evidence. Having taken notice of her allegations, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj retorted by questioning her if she ever represented Delhi. Divya, attaching her certificate that shows she, in fact, represented Delhi and not UP, replied saying that if he still does not believe her then she is ready to share screenshots of 17 other gold medal certificates that she won for the national capital.