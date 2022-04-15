Manu Bhaker Hits Out At 2026 CWG's Decision To Leave Out Shooting; 'Should Take A Call'

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday took to social media to express her disappointment over the exclusion of shooting from the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Recently Commonwealth Games decided to axe the disciplines of shooting, archery, and wrestling from the Victoria Games. Australia, being the host nation will choose disciplines among the 22-strong list of core sports.

2026 Commonwealth Games: Manu Bhaker speaks about exclusion of shooting

Manu Bhaker in her tweet wrote that athletes from the UK and Australia are afraid of Indian shooters who dominate the sport. She also tagged Indian officials stating that the call regarding the same from Victoria CWG should be taken now before it becomes too late.

UK & Australia athletes in these events are back seater and afraid of us.. IOA @kukubatra57 & @ianuragthakur / @IndiaSports should take a call before it’s too late. 2022 only shooting omitted & in 2026 …….They are targeting Event where 🇮🇳 is doing great…@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/sqpDANKn87 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) April 14, 2022

The Indian Olympic Association termed the exclusion of shooting and wrestling from CWG 2026 as a "grave injustice" to the country and said it will protest against the decision after consulting with the Sports Ministry. As per a PTI report, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said the Olympic body will write a letter to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in a day or two to protest against the decision.

He said, "It is a grave injustice to India, leaving out shooting, wrestling and archery. Shooting and wrestling are our major sports in CWG. We protest against the decision and will write a letter to the CGF in a day or two. Will discuss the matter with the IOA president and then with the Sports Ministry regarding the future course of action".

All you need to know about 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria CWG will be staged in March 2026 across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 2026 Games will be the 23rd edition of the major multi-sport competition, which first began in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. An initial list of 16 sports, including Twenty20 cricket, have been put forward for the Games, with further sports to be added.

Speaking of Australia staging the Commonwealth Games, the country has hosted the event on five occasions, with Victoria playing host to the Melbourne 2006 Games, widely considered one of the most successful editions of the event in history. The country has also staged the Games in Sydney in 1938, Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1982 and most recently Gold Coast in 2018. Victoria has also hosted the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bendigo in 2004.