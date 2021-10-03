Manu Bhaker Wins Another Gold At ISSF Junior World Championships In Peru

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker earned her third gold medal on day three of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. India earned a total of four gold medals in the day out of the six on Sunday and surged to the top of the medal standings in the tournament. Bhaker won two gold medals out of the four medals in the day and now has a total of three gold medals. She won her third gold by teaming up with Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal to beat Belarus 16-12 and win the gold medal during the 10m Air Pistol Women’s team event. Earlier in the day, Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal in the 10m Pistol Mixed Team event.

#Shooting Update



10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event



Team comprising of #ManuBhaker and #SarabjotSingh clinches GOLD MEDAL 🥇



Team Comprising of #ShikhaNarwal and #Naveen clinches SILVER MEDAL 🥈 pic.twitter.com/ippFoRyv94 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 3, 2021

Along with the four golds, India also added to their medal tally on Sunday, two silver medals to claim the top position, ahead of the USA who are second in the standings after scoring a total of four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. Meanwhile, India ended the day on the top spot with a total of six gold, six silver, and two bronze medals. Baker won her first gold during the 10m Air Pistol event. At the same time, Naveen, Sarabjot Singh, and Shiva Narwal won the Men’s Air Pistol team event against Belarus by 16-14 and clinched the gold medal. As reported by ANI, the Junior Men’s 10m Air Rifle team also clinched a gold medal on Sunday.

#Gold Medal Alert



6️⃣th GOLD for 🇮🇳 and 1️⃣4️⃣th 🏅at the @ISSF_Shooting Junior World Championships 2021 Lima, Peru



Men's Team of #SarabjotSingh #Naveen #ShivaNarwal defeat Team Belarus🇧🇾 16-14 to win the gold medal 🥇 in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Team event



Congratulations! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hSnXwPiVux — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 3, 2021

Manu Bhacker made her Olympics debut in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Manu Bhaker traveled to Tokyo with the Indian Olympic Contingent, to make her Olympics debut during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her best result in the campaign was the seventh-place finish in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, whereas she finished 12th and 15th in the 10m Air Pistol Women and 25 m Pistol Women’s event respectively. Earlier during the ISSF World Cup in March, Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 25 m Pistol Women’s event, and two gold medals in the 10 m Air Pistol Women team, and 25 m Pistol Women team event.

(Image: PTI)