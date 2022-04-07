Marc Marquez Set For Sensational Return After Suffering Horrific Crash At Indonesian GP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is set for a sensational return to racing after he was medically cleared to compete, having been on the sidelines for the previous two races owing to vision problems. The Spanish driver, who relayed the news regarding his return on Wednesday, crashed hard in the warm-ups for the Indonesian Grand Prix, which caused him to experience double vision.

Marc Marquez set to make MotoGP return at Circuit of the Americas

Marc Marquez took to his official social media account to announce that he will compete at the Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, a track where he has dominated. The Spaniard has won the race on seven occasions since 2013. The only time when he failed to win this GP was in 2019 when he crashed while comfortably leading the race.

Ayer confirmamos las buenas sensaciones de estos últimos días sobre la #CBR600rr y tras el ok médico... Nos vamos a Austin!🔜🇺🇸

Yesterday I confirmed the good feelings of the last few days on the #CBR600rr, and with the medical approvement...we are heading to the #AmericasGP! ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/m9uTX8IPj7 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) April 6, 2022

Speaking of his return, Marc Marquez (according to MotoGP.com) said, "Of course, I am very happy to be back. It's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there. We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There are many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend."

As things stand in the World Championship, Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro leads the standings with 45 points after three races. He is seven points clear of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder. Meanwhile, Marquez is 34 points adrift of Espargaro as he missed the previous two races. With 18 races still left in the season and with 45 points up for grabs, it is still anyone's championship to win.

Marc Marquez set to return after horrific crash

Marc Marquez suffered a horrific life-threatening crash at the Mandalika International Street Circuit when he was involved in a 20-minute warm-up session ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix. Following his shocking accident, he was seen walking off in a dazed manner. The 29-year old was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests, following which he was ruled out of Sunday's race.