Marcus Stroman Accepts Mets' $18.9 Million Qualifying Offer, Avoids 2020 Free Agency

The New York Mets are ushering into a new era under new one Steve Cohen, and Marcus Stroman is excited to be a part of the franchise ahead of the new season. The 29-year-old was a free agent having missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season, the first half due to an injury and the latter after he opted out due to coronavirus concerns. Stroman was acquired by the Mets from Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 and will be a key part of the franchise's rotation.

Marcus Stroman free agency: Ex-Toronto star accepts Mets qualifying offer ahead of new season

Free agent Marcus Stroman has renewed his stay in New York after signing a new 1-year deal with the Mets. The Mets made the $18.9M qualifying offer to the 29-year-old on November 1, and free agents ahead time until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to accept the offers. Stroman had no hesitation to pen down his signature and is excited to play for new Mets owner Steve Cohen. Along with Marcus Stroman, Trevor Bauer, Kevin Gausman, George Springer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto all received offers, but only Gausman stayed put.

.@STR0 has accepted our qualifying offer for the 2021 season. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Q3eLzkYt2X — New York Mets (@Mets) November 11, 2020

The 29-year-old has compiled a 4.05 ERA since the start of the 2018 MLB season. Stroman has thrown 286 innings in that period and has gathered a 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio. During his career, the right-hander has a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The former Blue Jays star tends to rely on three pitches, the low-90s sinker, a mid-80s slider, and a low-90s cutter. Stroman was acquired from Toronto in exchange for left-hander Anthony Kay and minor league right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson. At Toronto, the 29-year-old made the All-Star team in 2019 and was the MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic and won a Gold Glove with Toronto later that year.

Marcus Stroman net worth: Marcus Stroman salary

According to Net Worth List, Marcus Stroman's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. Much of his net worth can be accounted to his salary from being a professional baseball player in MLB. The right-hander was a first-round pick in the 2012 Draft, but did not make his debut until 2014 with the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Spotrac, Stroman bagged a mammoth $17 million in his five seasons with Toronto, before being traded to the Mets. In New York, the 29-year-old earned $1 million in prorated payment and will bag an estimated $18 million next season.

Disclaimer: The above Marcus Stroman net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: AP)