Maria Taylor Slams 'misogynist' Dan McNeil; Radio Host Gets Fired For His Comments

ESPN's analyst Maria Taylor has hit back at radio host Dan McNeil for his misogynistic comments on her outfit during Monday Night Football (MNF). Taylor, who has previously covered a number of sports events including the NBA, college football, tennis and college basketball among others made her MNF debut six years after first joining ESPN. However, Dan McNeil made an offensive comment on Maria Taylor's MNF outfit, which has landed him in hot water.

Maria Taylor MNF outfit: ESPN analyst hits back at misogyny after MNF debut

Maria Taylor sported a fashionable leather jacket during her MNF debut which drew mixed reactions from fans. Speaking on the Maria Taylor MNF outfit, Dan McNeil suggested that the attire indicated that she should be hosting an adult film awards show. McNeil, who is a radio host with 670 The Score in Chicago, soon deleted the tweet, but Awful Announcing captured a picture of the tweet, which did the rounds on social media.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me...please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

Dan McNeil's comment eventually caught the attention of Maria Taylor, who suggested that he could bring his misogyny and sexist opinions to the next event she is hosting. The 33-year-old received a lot of support from her colleagues for her stand against misogyny and sexism. New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis also backed the ESPN analyst and asked all men to stand up, respect and defend women while claiming that McNeil's comments were '100% unacceptable'. NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant also expressed support for the 33-year-old analyst.

100 % unacceptable! It’s time for men to stand up, respect and defend our women. 1st of all, put some respect on Maria Taylor’s name. 2nd of all, Maria Taylor is family... dude don’t want them problems... https://t.co/HaizcDrQc6 — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) September 15, 2020

we with you @MariaTaylor 🙌🏽🖤 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 15, 2020

Dan McNeil fired for his comments on Maria Taylor

Here's the statement. pic.twitter.com/3vz5rjSEhu — Julie DiCaro is writing a book (@JulieDiCaro) September 15, 2020

Soon after support for Maria Taylor flooded social media, Dan McNeil was fired by his employers due to his comments. Entercom, the parent company of 670 The Score in Chicago fired McNeil for misogyny and sexist remarks in his deleted tweet. Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, released a statement to Deadspin about McNeil's termination.

The release said that each of their words has power and there is an increased responsibility on how they choose their words. The statement noted that McNeil's comments towards Maria Taylor were 'degrading and humiliating' and completely unacceptable at The Score. The message extended their apologies to the ESPN analyst and everyone who were offended by Dan's comments. According to Awful Announcing, McNeil co-hosts the McNeil & Parkins Show on WSCR-AM 670, which airs between 2-6 pm CT on weekdays. The former The Score employee has been in Chicago sports radio for more than 30 years.

(Image Courtesy: Maria Taylor Instagram)