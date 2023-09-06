Marlins Beat Dodgers 6-3 For 5th Straight Victory

Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie in the Miami Marlins’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers played their first game since the arrest of star pitcher Julio Urías late Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Josh Bell and Jake Burger also homered to help Miami win its fifth straight.

Los Angeles reliever Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) hit Burger with a pitch before De La Cruz drove a cutter into the seats in left-field for his 18th homer and a 5-3 lead. Chisholm followed with a solo blast

Andrew Nardi (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Tanner Scott got the last three outs for his fifth save.

The Dodgers tied it at 3 on Chris Taylor’s homer against reliever A.J. Puk leading off the seventh.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw gave up five hits and three runs over five innings.