Marshawn Lynch To Host First-ever 'Beastmode Experience' During NFL 2021

Marshawn Lynch may not return for the NFL 2021 season but the former Seattle Seahawks superstar is doing everything to set himself a business empire. The 34-year-old is one of the most revered running backs in recent league history and was one of the key reasons behind the Seahawks lifting the Super Bowl 2013. Lynch's style of play saw him nicknamed Beast Mode and has since developed the nickname into his Beast Mode brand, which includes an apparel line, a retail store, and at least one partnership with international brands.

NFL news: Marshawn Lynch to host Beastmode Experience to celebrate NFL 2021 season

While Marshawn Lynch won't be returning to the field, the 34-year-old took to social media on Wednesday and announced that he will be hosting the first-ever Beastmode Experience. The event will be held in Las Vegas from September 10-13 to celebrate the NFL 2021 season's opening weekend of games. The Beastmode Experience will include a tailgate, Madden NFL tournament, club takeover, and an NFL viewing party among other delights. The former Seahawks superstar also promised to bring around his favourite Bay Area artists to bless the event. More details about the same are yet to be released but Lynch has done well enough to draw attention to his Beastmode brand.

As Marshawn Lynch continues to spend time away from the field, the 34-year-old has put in the blocks to create his own business empire. While the former running back continues to expand his Beast Mode profile, he also invested in the newly formed Fan Controlled Football League, which played its debut season earlier this year. Lynch was expected to feature in the tournament himself but backed out at the last call. According to Reuters, The former NFL superstar has also focused on other entrepreneurial endeavours including a SportsBettingDime.com endorsement, and his Dodi Blunts business. The latter is a crafted cannabis brand in his native Oakland, California, that distributes to 24 retailers in the Bay Area.

Marshawn Lynch was amongst the former players and celebrities playing the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl and represented the NFC alongside Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Lynch was at his very best and delivered an iconic highlight moment when he shut down Snoop Dogg and his AFC team. The 34-year-old was so hyped about the interception that he accidentally broke his chair while celebrating it. The 34-year-old later held up the chair which had one of its legs missing, much to the delight of his fans and teammates.

