Marvin Hagler Death: Former Undisputed Middleweight Champion Passes Away Aged 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who became one of boxing’s greatest middleweight champions, wielding awesome punching power while shrugging off his opponents’ blows, tragically passed away on Saturday, March 13. Hagler's wife, Kay Guarrera, confirmed the news of the boxer's passing in a post on Facebook. Hagler was 66 at the time when he breathed his last and boxing fans on social media were quick to send in their tributes to the American legend.

Marvin Hagler death: Boxing legend's wife confirms tragic news on Facebook

On Saturday, Hagler's wife Kay Guerrera took to Facebook to confirm the death of the former undisputed middleweight champion and wrote, "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire." She added, "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time." Boxing greats including Mike Tyson, Wladimir Klitschko and others were quick to send in their tributes for the former middleweight king.

Marvin Hagler cause of death: How did the iconic boxer die?

The boxing world was stunned to learn of the news of Halger's passing and many were curious to know how the boxer had passed away. However, reports suggested that Hagler's death was due to natural causes. However, one of Hagler's biggest career rivals, Thomas Hearns, has insinuated that Hagler's death was due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marvin Hagler vaccination: Hearns slams COVID-19 vaccination

Just hours before Hagler's death, Hearns shared took to social media and claimed that Hagler was "fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine" before he ultimately passed away. However, there was no evidence to support the statement made by Hearns, and the 'Marvelous' official website stated that the champion died of natural causes.

Marvin Hagler boxing record and honours

Hagler began his boxing career in 1973 and delivered some of the most epic bouts in a golden era of the sport, finishing with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts. He reigned as the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987. Hagler lost the WBC and The Ring middleweight titles in 1987 against Sugar Ray Leonard in what was his final bout.

The greatest 3 minutes in #boxing history.



ðŸ¥Š Hagler vs. Hearns

ðŸ”” Round One

ðŸ“ Las Vegas

ðŸ—“ April 15, 1985



As fitting a tribute as any to one of the sport's all-time finest. pic.twitter.com/xxRgSdGZsw — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 14, 2021

Hagler carried a 16-fight win streak into his final bout against Leonard. One of his most iconic triumphs came in a 1985 matchup at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas against Thomas "Hitman" Hearns that lasted only a tick over eight minutes but was regarded as a classic. Hagler also won the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association middleweight titles in 1980, before clinching the inaugural title at the International Boxing Federation in 1983.

Image Credits - WBC Instagram