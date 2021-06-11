Marvin Vettori Net Worth 2021, UFC Record, Girlfriend And Other Details

Marvin Vettori will take on Israel Adesanya in the main event of the upcoming UFC 263 in what promises to be a blockbuster clash this weekend. Vettori is hailed as one of the bright prospects in the UFC and will hope to make his mark against familiar foe Adesanya. Here's a look at where is Marvin Vettori from, Marvin Vettori UFC record and his net worth.

Where is Marvin Vettori from? Marvin Vettori girlfriend, early life and other details

Marvin Vettori hails from Italy and is the eldest of three siblings. He was interested in martial arts at a young age and started training kickboxing as his first real martial art around the age of 13. Vettori went to six different gyms to get all the skills and training he needed before moving to London in 2012. After two years, he later moved to the United States to train at Kings MMA. As per reports, the 27-year-old is currently single and hasn't been married yet. He had once joked on social media that Chris Weidman was his girlfriend teasing him to sign the contract in August 2020.

Marvin Vettori net worth 2021

As per Sporting News, Marvin Vettori has an estimated net worth of $600,000-$700,000, based on his career earnings in the UFC. As per MMA Salaries, his biggest payout was from his fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN, bagging $155,000 from the bout. His previous fight against Israel Adesanya earned him a reported $24,000.

Fight Streak reports that Vettori made $180,000 which included $150,000 in purse and $30,000 in sponsorship bonus as the headliner at UFC Vegas 23. The payout for the UFC 263 purse won't be released until after the event. As per Fight Streak, Adesanya made a confirmed $640,000 in his last bout at UFC 259, and the numbers are expected to be similar for the UFC 263 clash.

Marvin Vettori UFC record

Marvin Vettori holds a record of 17 wins, four losses and one draw in his mixed martial arts career so far. The 27-year-old has won his last five bouts, with his last loss coming against Israel Adesanya during "UFC on Fox 29". Vettori defeated the likes of Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland in the last two years, but will have his back against the wall this weekend. If the Italian Dream picks up a win, it would equal his previous best streak of six wins, between January 2015 and August 2016.

DISCLAIMER: The above Marvin Vettori net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

