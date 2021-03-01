Mary Kom Birthday: Indian Champion Boxer's Top Achievements, Net Worth And Endorsements

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, arguably India's most popular boxer, turned 38 on March 1. The 2012 Olympic Bronze medallist and 6-time World Champion saw her popularity soar after the release of Omung Kumar's 2014 biographical film based on her life. Starring Priyanka Chopra as the lead, the film brought to the fore just how treacherous the path to success had been for a young woman from the North-East who harboured dreams of making it big in the world of boxing. It also drew attention to the pitiful conditions in which women Indian athletes trained and the lack of support they received.

Mary Kom awards

MC Mary Kom's earliest achievements on the world stage came at the 2002 World Championships, where she won the first of her six World Championship titles and the 2003 Asian Women's Championships where she was the Gold medalist. These accolades, along with her previous triumphs at the domestic level, earned Mary her first national award — the Arjuna Award — in 2003. Following her continued success, Mary Kom was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2006, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also accorded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2020. Mary Kom is currently serving as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

Mary Kom family

Mary Kom married footballer Karung Onkholer in 2005. The couple has three children together — twin sons born in 2007 and another son born in 2013. The Mary Kom family grew in 2018 when the boxer adopted daughter, Merilyn. Mary Kom's parents were tenant farmers and she has two younger siblings — a brother and a sister.

Mary Kom net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, Mary Kom's net worth is estimated to be around ₹7 crores. Of this, most of Mary Kom's fortune comes from the prize money she has earned in her time as a champion and Olympic medal-winning boxer. Kom's autobiography, 'Unbreakable' was published by Harper Collins late in 2013 and was a huge hit. Her biopic released in 2014 and was a critical and commercial success. This newfound popularity resulted in some great endorsement deals for the boxer, who was named PUMA's brand ambassador for the women’s training category in 2019.

Mary Kom and her husband together endorse Nestle's dry milk powder 'Everyday' along with healthcare brand Herbal Life and telecom provider BSNL. For her Olympic bronze in 2012, Mary Kom was awarded several lucrative cash prizes, including ₹50 lakhs and two acres of land from the Manipur Government, ₹25 lakhs from the Rajasthan Government, ₹20 lacs cash award from the Assam Government, ₹10 lakhs from the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as ₹40 lakhs from the North Eastern Council. She also draws salaries from the many posts she now holds across organisations.

