Mary Kom Congratulates Mirabai Chanu For Opening India's Medal Account At Tokyo Olympics

MC Mary Kom made a winning start to her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign by defeating her Dominican Republic opponent Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in her opening bout of the women's 51kg event. After her bout, Mary Kom took to Twitter to congratulate her fellow athlete Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in the Women's weightlifting 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg. China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record. Both Chanu and Mary Kom hail from the northeastern state of Manipur.

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu . Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame. @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/5qrfbDervF — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 25, 2021

Mary Kom wins her first match

The bout was evenly poised with the scores locked at 19-19 after the completion of the first two rounds. The third and final round of the match proved to be an exciting affair as Mary Kom rose to the occasion and brought her experience into the play. Miguelina looking to create a major upset went on the attack in the third round exposing herself for Mary Kom to land her punches. The Indian boxer managed to find her way to land score points for herself.

While 3 judges ruled the first two rounds in Mary Kom's favour, Hernandez had just two judges favouring her. In the third round though, all five judges voted in favour of the Indian boxer as she eventually won the match 4-1 and entered the Round of 16. Mary's win comes as a relief for the Indian boxing contingent who did not have a great start to their campaign. Vikas Krishan suffered a loss in the men's welterweight clash on Saturday as the Indian was outclassed by his Japanese opponent Mensah's Okazawa with the scoreline of 5-0.

Mirabai wins India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz of the US lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hou Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay on top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for a 110kg lift. China's Zhihui opted for a 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhihui managed to lift 109kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114kg mark, which was broken by Chanu when she lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117kg in her final attempt to ultimately settle for silver.

(Image Credits: @MangteC - Twitter)