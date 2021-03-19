Mary Kom Joins Hands With Dream Sports To Sponsor 6 Talented Female Boxers From Imphal

Mary Kom is arguably the greatest female boxer that India has ever produced and also an inspiration for young female athletes who want to make it big in the sport of boxing. After achieving fame through boxing, the six-time World Champion has now decided to give back to the sport by starting a boxing academy in Imphal, Manipur. On Thursday, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, made an announcement regarding its partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) to support six talented and budding female boxers from Imphal.

Dream Sports Foundation partners with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation

The partnership will see DSF help the academy with training and providing educational and financial support to the six promising boxers for the next year. Currently, MKRBF is offering free world-class training, nutritional support, lodging, education, medical and competition-related expenses to over 87 talented and underprivileged youngsters.

The DSF Elite vertical will be providing support to select girls from underprivileged backgrounds and are aspiring to take up boxing as a competitive sport. The support will include year-round gold standard technical training, apparel and equipment, accommodation, tournament exposure, diet and nutrition, education and tuition, and other extracurricular activities.

Dream Sports in the highest valued gaming start-up in the country, with the company being the only one from its category to be part of India’s unicorn list. Under the ambit of Dream Sports, the firm has various offerings like Dream11 and FanCode. Dream11 is a fantasy sports gaming app that allows users to play various games like cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball etc.

Speaking about the tie-up, the Olympic Bronze medal winner (Mary Kom) who is also the founder of MKRBF, said that the academy is grateful for Dream Sports Foundation to partner with them and help these young athletes during one of the most important stages in their lives. Showing confidence over the partnership, she said that it will help support budding athletes in the field of boxing to achieve their true potential and realise their goals.

Mary Kom awards

Speaking about the Mary Kom awards, the Manipuri ace has won six World Championship titles in her illustrious career. In 2003 she won gold at the Asian Women's Championships. Her fantastic achievement inside the ring earned her the Arjuna Award in 2003. The Indian government also awarded her with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2006, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2020. Mary Kom is currently serving as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

Mary Kom net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Mary Kom's net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹7 crore. Of this, most of Mary Kom's fortune comes from the prize money she has earned in her time as a champion and Olympic medal-winning boxer. Kom's autobiography, 'Unbreakable' was published by Harper Collins late in 2013 and was a best-seller back then. Her biopic released in 2014 and was a critical and commercial success. This newfound popularity resulted in some great endorsement deals for the boxer, who was named PUMA's brand ambassador for the women’s training category in 2019.

Mary Kom and her husband together endorse Nestle's dry milk powder 'Everyday' along with healthcare brand Herbal Life and telecom provider BSNL. For her Olympic bronze in 2012, Mary Kom was awarded several lucrative cash prizes, including â‚¹50 lakhs and two acres of land from the Manipur Government, â‚¹25 lakhs from the Rajasthan Government, â‚¹20 lacs cash award from the Assam Government, â‚¹10 lakhs from the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as â‚¹40 lakhs from the North Eastern Council. She also draws salaries from the many posts across organisations.

Disclaimer: The above Mary Kom net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: MC Mary Kom / Instagram