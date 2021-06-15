Mary Kom Posts Inspirational Workout Video For Fans Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, arguably India's most popular boxer, is set to take another stab at the Olympics, as she will representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The 2012 Olympic Bronze medallist and 6-time World Champion saw her popularity soar after the release of Omung Kumar's 2014 biographical film based on her life. The movie brought to the fore just how treacherous the path to success had been for a young Mary Kom, who had harboured dreams of making it big in the world of boxing and the pitiful conditions in which female Indian athletes trained.

Loyalty, Hard work, Patience...and don't fear to chase your dream. pic.twitter.com/7npOYbpIyq — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 15, 2021

Aiming to become just the second Indian to win more than one Olympic medal, Indian boxer Mary Kom is preparing hard for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The 38-year-old has kept herself going at the very highest level of the sport for decades but could be participating in her last games this year. However, the legend has not shown any signs of slowing down, posting a video of an intense workout ahead of her travels to Japan this year. The post's inspirational caption has made it a huge hit among fans, who have taken to her comments section to wish her all the best and tell her how she has inspired them to keep going.

how does one have hunger like this — Souvik Nath (@I_SouvikNath) June 15, 2021

Our Iron woman 🙏🙏 — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) June 15, 2021

Go for the GOLD .

Best of Luck for the Tokyo Olympics . — Kaushik Roy (@LIFE_IS_JHAKKAS) June 15, 2021

Legend — IamKunal (@motakunal) June 15, 2021

MC Mary Kom's earliest achievements on the world stage came at the 2002 World Championships, where she won the first of her six World Championship titles and the 2003 Asian Women's Championships where she was the Gold medalist. These accolades, along with her previous triumphs at the domestic level, earned Mary her first national award — the Arjuna Award — in 2003. Following her continued success, Mary Kom was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2006, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also accorded the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. She is currently serving as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

According to caknowledge.com, Mary Kom's net worth is estimated to be around ₹7 crores. Of this, most of Mary Kom's fortune comes from the prize money she has earned in her time as a champion and Olympic medal-winning boxer. Kom's autobiography, 'Unbreakable' was published by Harper Collins late in 2013 and was a huge hit. Her biopic released in 2014 and was a critical and commercial success. This newfound popularity resulted in some great endorsement deals for the boxer, who was named PUMA's brand ambassador for the women’s training category in 2019.

Disclaimer: The above Mary Kom net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

