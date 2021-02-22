Mary Kom Reacts To Virus Threat Ahead Of Return To Competitive Boxing After 12 Months

Mary Kom is one of the 14 Indian boxers who will be competing at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain. The tournament is scheduled to be played between March 1 and 7 and it will mark Mary Kom’s first competitive appearance since the Tokyo 2021 Olympics Qualifiers back in March 2020. On the eve of the Boxam International event, the six-time World Champion has given her take on the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation.

Mary Kom's next fight, as announced by Boxing Federation

Mary Kom's next fight: Magnificent Mary opens up about pandemic

In a recent interview with PTI, Mary Kom said that she was initially “scared of travelling” to Spain as she continues to remain “cautious and concerned” about the pandemic. However, she raised the question: “How long can you go on fearing?” before emphasising the need for resuming action. Mary Kom said that the “cycle has to stop at some point” and people just have to become sensible to avoid the virus.

The 38-year-old added that she herself is trying her best to remain “sensible” by wearing masks and maintaining personal hygiene. Mary Kom said that she was scared of the contagious virus for a long time, thus stating her earlier reluctance for travelling abroad. The legendary boxer claimed that she is now feeling good to resume action after she underwent regimented training in Bengaluru recently.

List of Mary Kom awards

Mary Kom is one of the biggest sporting personalities in the country. She has won numerous accolades and awards for her contribution to Indian boxing and for her influence in the field. Some of Mary Kom's awards include national recognitions like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri as well as Arjuna award.

How much is Mary Kom's net worth?

A major contribution to Mary Kom's net worth is her salary and prize money. According to caknowledge.com, her net worth is approximately ₹7 crores as of January 2021. The six-time world champion's net worth soared after her 2012 Olympics performance. Mary Kom received as many as ₹1.55 crores from various state governments and ministries across the country for the 2012 Olympics Bronze Medal win as per reports. She also receives ₹1 lakh as a monthly salary for being a Rajya Sabha MP.

